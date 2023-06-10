Sports Memories: Gophers host clinic at City Arena 20 years ago Published 8:51 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

Sports Memories by Tom Jones

15 years

The Albert Lea Colonels defeated the Austin Athletics 7-6 in adult amateur baseball action played at Hayek Field. Michael Greibrok went the distance to pick up the win while racking up eight strikeouts.

The Albert Lea American Legion baseball team, coached by Boyd Eisenbraun, opened up their season falling 8-1 and 3-1 to Rochester.

Longtime ABC sports broadcaster Jim McKay died at the age of 87. He hosted ABC’s Wide World of Sports for more than 40 years and covered 12 Olympics.

The Minnesota Lynx defeated the San Antonio Silver Stars 90-78 to go to 6-1 on the year. Seimone Augustus led the Lynx with 18 points.

20 years

Gino Guyer of the University of Minnesota men’s hockey team was one of several Gophers who participated in a three-hour youth hockey camp at the Albert Lea City Arena.

Albert Lea’s Dan Breuer shot an 8-over-par 80 tying him for 38th place in the opening round of the Minnesota State Class AA high school boys’ golf tournament that was being played at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids.

The defending state champion Austin Greyhounds defeated the Albert Lea Colonels 3-1 in amateur baseball action played at Austin’s Marcusen Park. Isaac Walton took the loss, pitching six innings and giving up two earned runs. Brad Carlson had the lone RBI for the Colonels.

Lisa Zeibell was named the Albert Lea Tribune’s Softball Coach of the Year after guiding the Glenville-Emmons Wolverines to a 7-7 record in her first year at the helm.

50 years

After 18 holes at the District II golf meet played at Oakview Golf Course in Freeborn, Alden-Conger’s Maurie Monson and Blooming Prairie’s Bill Schaeffler tied for medalist honors with a 72. In the first hole of a sudden death playoff, Schaeffler defeated Monson to take the district title. The Blackhawks took the team title with a two-stroke win over Austin.

In city softball play, pitcher Larry Zevenbergen led Hollandale to a six-inning, 16-6 win over First Presbyterian Church.

Ed Stalker announced that registration was open for City Recreation Department baseball for boys in fourth through ninth grade. The $2 registration fee covered the cost of caps and shirts.

At Holiday Park Golf Course near Hayward, they were advertising their driving range special of hitting 1000 balls for $10.

The YMCA Little League, which featured 135 players, was meeting for breakfast and a clinic at Camp Moraine. The clinic was being put on by Albert Lea b-squad baseball coach Larry Arnold.

Condolences

Longtime Albert Lea teacher and coach Paul Ehrhardt passed away this week in Hastings at the age of 89. He coached the Albert Lea Tigers wrestling team to three state titles, 10 Big Nine Championships and 10 Section I Titles.