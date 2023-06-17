Stage Left: ‘Cinderella’ is a musical you don’t want to miss Published 8:45 pm Friday, June 16, 2023

Stage Left by Cindy Fjermestad

A highlight of every Albert Lea Community Theatre season is an entertaining summer musical, and you will find this year’s show “Cinderella” just delightful in every way. The age old fairy tale on the ACT stage now through June 25, presents the music of Richard Rogers and lyrics of Oscar Hammerstein II. Under the direction of theater veteran Gordy Handeland, the talented cast and local production staff have created a performance you will definitely enjoy.

The “Cinderella” cast is led by local teen Ava Cunningham. Her accomplished voice talents have often been appreciated at Albert Lea High School. Each song is clear and engaging, and Ava has a lovely and poised stage presence. Cinderella’s prince, called Christopher in this version, is the endearing and talented Angel Hernandez.

Their solos and duets are lovely. Lisa Sturtz adds her reliable talent to her role as Cinderella’s godmother. Her message is that impossible things happen every day, encouraging us to enjoy the magic in this rags-to-happiness story. She creates the magic in the play, small events culminating in the fantastic appearance of a pumpkin coach and horses!

Of course, the Cinderella story would not be complete without her demanding stepmother and outrageous stepsisters. These characters are played to perfection by

Rachel Cole, Risha Lilienthal, and Selah Griffith as the joyless sister named Joy. Silliness abounds as they attend the palace ball and sing of their hopes of marrying the prince. Audiences will see other frequent ACT performers in this production, both adults and children, some from the same family. Of the 28 cast members, eight are new to ACT productions. Congratulations to them for trying a new experience! The large ensemble scenes have been seamlessly choreographed by Bridget Halvorson and are very enjoyable.

The one hour and 45 minute production is in three acts with two brief intermissions. The scenes flow smoothly with minimal set movement and the addition of projection backdrop slides setting the scenes. The added color and movement enhance the fairy tale effect. Music is under the direction of Eileen Nelson Ness. The group of four musicians with the addition of a flute add greatly to the quality of this show.

If you would like tickets, call the ACT box office at 377-4371. Evening performances are at 7:30 p.m., and there are Sunday matinees on June 18 and 25 at 2 p.m. Cost is $20 for adults and $10 for students. Seats are selling fast and you won’t want to miss this outstanding community production!

Cindy Fjermestad retired in 2008 after 36 years teaching students at Southwest Middle School, Albert Lea High School and Area Learning Center. She is devoted to her hometown and volunteers time at Naeve Hospital gift shop, the Fountain Lake bookstore and ACT box office. She likes to read and travel, and is happiest with her children and grandchildren.