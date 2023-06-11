SUMMARY 5.16.23 Published 6:49 am Sunday, June 11, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

ADJOURNED MEETING

OF THE COUNTY BOARD

May 16, 2023

The Board of Commissioners of Freeborn County met in the Freeborn County Boardroom at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Members present: Commissioners Forman, Edwin, Kaasa, Shoff and Eckstrom. The meeting was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance. Commissioner Eckstrom offered the following motion; MOVED, approving the agenda as presented. Motion seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the motion approved. Commissioner Kaasa offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 23–160 Approval of the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners Consent Agenda as provided in the Freeborn County Board Rule of Procedure 9(A) Resolution seconded by Commissioner Shoff. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. The Commissioners provided Board Committee updates. The Freeborn County Commissioner and Diamond Jo Casino Scholarship recipients for 2023 were presented as follows. Albert Lea: Lucas Ravenhorst and Luke Wangsness; Glenville-Emmons: Rachel Heskett; Alden Conger: Caleb Songstad and United South Central: Emily Cassens. Kevin Balfanz presented the 2023 MCIT Report to the County Commissioners. Chairman Forman asked if there was any public comment and there was none. Commissioner Kaasa offered the following resolution; FREEBORN COUNTY MINNESOTA RESOLUTION #23-161 A RESOLUTION TO ELIMINATE THE JOB CLASSIFICATION OF COURT SECURITY / TRANSPORT DEPUTY, AND ADD 6 POSITIONS IN TO THE PATROL DEPUTY CLASSIFICATION. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner Kaasa offered the following resolution; FREEBORN COUNTY MINNESOTA RESOLUTION # 23-162 A RESOLUTION TO ALLOW THE SHERIFF TO OFFER LATERAL PAY STEPS TO APPLICANTS BASED UPON PRIOR EXPERIENCE Resolution seconded by Commissioner Shoff. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Eckstrom offered the following resolution: FREEBORN COUNTY MINNESOTA RESOLUTION # 23-163 A RESOLUTION TO ACCEPT $200.00 IN DONATIONS FROM FREEBORN COUNTY CITIZENS. THE DONATED FUNDS WILL BE PUT TOWARDS THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE EQUIPMENT FUND (01-201-6601). Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Shoff. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Kaasa offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION 23-164 TO APPOINT TIM BENNETT AS CHIEF DEPUTY Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Eckstrom offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION 23-165 RESOLUTION TO APPROVE ACCEPTING A GRANT FROM THE FREEBORN COUNTY PARTNERS IN PREVENTION Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: FREEBORN COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS RESOLUTION 23-166 MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH – MAY 2023. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Shoff. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Shoff offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION 23-167 Foster Care Month – May 2023 Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Kaasa. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: FREEBORN COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS RESOLUTION 23-168 RESOLUTION TO APPROVE THE PURCHASE OF SERVICE AGREEMENT FOR PSYCHIATRY SERVICES BETWEEN THE SOUTH-CENTRAL COMMUNITY-BASED INITIATIVE AND THE FREEBORN COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES/FREEBORN COUNTY MENTAL HEALTH CENTER. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Eckstrom. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Kaasa offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION 23-169 AUTHORIZING FINAL PAYMENT OF CP 022-FRG-999 Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Eckstrom. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: FREEBORN COUNTY MINNESOTA RESOLUTION # 23-170 A RESOLUTION GRANTING A CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT TO KEVIN WEITZEL PURSUANT TO THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF FREEBORN COUNTY, MINNESOTA, CHAPTER 42 Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Eckstrom. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: FREEBORN COUNTY MINNESOTA RESOLUTION # 23-171 A RESOLUTION GRANTING A CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT TO DESIRAE HEIDEMAN PURSUANT TO THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF FREEBORN COUNTY, MINNESOTA, CHAPTER 42 Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Kaasa. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Kaasa offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION 23-172 Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Eckstrom. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Shoff offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION 23-173 ACCEPTING THE RESIGNATION OF TODD EARL Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Kaasa. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Eckstrom offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION 23-174 PERMISSION TO FILL THE FREEBORN COUNTY PATROL DEPUTY POSITION Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Kaasa. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Shoff offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION 23-175 PLACING PEGGY BENSON, OFFICE SUPPORT SPECIALIST – SHERIFF RECORDS, ON REGULAR FULL TIME EMPLOYMENT STATUS WITH FREEBORN COUNTY Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Kaasa offered the following: RESOLUTION 23-176 PLACING GREGORY JONES, ASSISTANT COUNTY ATTORNEY, ON REGULAR FULL TIME EMPLOYMENT STATUS WITH FREEBORN COUNTY Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Eckstrom. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Shoff offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION 23-177 PLACING SAY ROBER, COMMUNITY HEALTH WORKER, ON REGULAR FULL TIME EMPLOYMENT STATUS WITH FREEBORN COUNT Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Eckstrom. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Kaasa offered the following resolution: RESOLVED AS, approval of unpaid leave of absence for partial to full days until August, 2023 to ensure employee does not lose their job as a result of a tragic accident. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Shoff. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Kaasa offered the following motion: MOVED, approval of submitting a claim to MCIT for Data Security Search stored offsite at a private residence. Motion was seconded by Commissioner Shoff. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the motion approved. There was a short discussion regarding an update from Mike Humpal after his interviews with Commissioners and Department Heads. The is a general feeling that we do need an Interim County Administrator. There have been three people interested in from our staff. The Personnel Committee would suggest Ryan Rasmusson as the Interim County Administrator. Commissioner Eckstrom offered the following resolution: RESOLVED, appointing Ryan Rasmusson as Interim County Administrator. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.Commissioner Shoff offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 23-180 Approval of Claims RESOLVED, that the following claims be allowed and paid on or before May 19, 2023. General Fund $745,246.93; County Road & Bridge $125,441.37; Human Services $172,374.13; Public Health $72,068.47; Capitol Improvements $430,826.31; County Ditch $50,078.75; Trust & Agency $3,128.66; Payroll Clearing Fund $ 4,187.48; Turtle Creek Watershed $395.33; Social Services Collaboratios $94.61; FUND TOTALS $ 1,603,842.04;Number of Claims not exceeding $300 – 242 Dollar amount of claims not exceeding $300 – $21,896.15; Resolution seconded by Commissioner Kaasa.After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Chair, Commissioner Forman adjourned the meeting at 10:00 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Chair, John Forman County Clerk Erin Hornberger

Albert Lea Tribune:

June 10, 2023

SUMMARY 5.16.23