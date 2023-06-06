Suspect charged in Austin shooting Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

AUSTIN — The suspect of a Saturday morning shooting in northwest Austin that sent another man to Mayo Clinic by helicopter has been charged.

Denroy Ashan Jeffers-Brown, 34, of Austin, has been charged with second degree attempted murder-with intent, but not premeditated, and a felony count each of first-degree assault and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon-substantial bodily harm.

Law enforcement were dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of Fourth Avenue NW at about 10:20 a.m. on Saturday for a report of an adult male who had been shot. Once on scene, law enforcement discovered the victim and treated him until Mayo Ambulance and the Austin Fire Department could arrive.

Email newsletter signup

According to the court complaint, while treating him on scene, police noted a significant amount of blood on his body from his upper torso and face down to his feet. Officers also discovered blood coming out of the lower portion of his back and observed a small wound on his upper left torso, just above his pectoral muscle.

He was eventually transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin and later flown to Mayo Clinic in Rochester by Mayo One.

According to the complaint, the incident originated from an altercation between the victim and another male. The victim indicated to police at the scene that he was shot while a witness at the scene was attempting to hold him down. According to the victim, Jeffers-Brown allegedly said something to the effect of, “I owe you one” and then shot him.

According to the witness at the scene, Jeffers-Brown had come downstairs in the home at one point and indicated that Jeffers-Brown had a gun in his hand and that he was going to allegedly pistol whip the victim when the gun went off. Jeffers-Brown then fled the home and was arrested later that day at around 1:40 p.m. when he turned himself in to Austin police at the Mower County Law Enforcement Center.

The second male involved in the altercation returned to the home as police processed the scene and admitted to fighting with the victim, but had been pushed outside and claimed to not know what had happened.

Another witness said he had been outside when the incident took place and told police that he witnessed a black male with long dreads, black shirt and blue ripped jeans, later thought to be Jeffers-Brown based on what he was wearing when turning himself in, open the trunk of a car parked on the street.

He appeared to take something from the trunk and ran into the house, allegedly carrying a black handgun in his hand. Not long after, he was seen running from the house, getting in the car and going north on 11th Street NW at a high rate of speed.

When he was taken into custody, Jeffers-Brown, who was initially reported to be from Albert Lea, told police the gun, a Springfield XD 9mm, was in the trunk. Police found the gun with a magazine full of rounds, but missing a shell in the chamber.

When questioned, Jeffers-Brown said he was outside the residence prior when he heard a scream from inside.

He saw one witness trying to push the male the victim had been fighting with up the stairs while seeing the first witness trying to restrain the defendant.

Jeffers-Brown claimed to a detective that the gun fell out of his pocket, going off and striking the victim. He also told the detective later in the interview, though, that the gun must have gone off when he struggled with the victim after it fell out of his pocket.

His next court date is June 15.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Mayo Ambulance and Austin Fire Department all responded.