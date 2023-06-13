Thefts and other reports

Published 10:58 am Tuesday, June 13, 2023

By Staff Reports

A smart watch was reported stolen at 3:03 p.m. Monday at 1030 S. Newton Ave. It was believed to have been taken June 7.

Two bikes were reported stolen from the city pool at 4:49 p.m. Monday at 321 James Ave. The bikes were later located at 302 S. Broadway.

 

1 turns self in on warrant

Kyle Andrew Anderson, 36, turned himself in on a warrant at 4:02 a.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.

 

Man arrested on warrant

Police arrested Thomas Fuentes, 38, on a Department of Corrections warrant at 11:15 a.m. Monday at 1011 St. Jacob Ave.

 

Attempted burglary reported

Police received a report of an attempted burglary at 2:26 p.m. Monday at 814 Luther Place.

 

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 3:48 p.m. Monday on Ruble Avenue. The reporting party stated money had fraudulently been taken out of her account.

 

1 arrested on A&D hold

Police arrested Todd William Senholtz Jr. 23, on an arrest and detain hold at 10:41 p.m. Monday near the intersection of West Clark Street and Euclid Ave.

