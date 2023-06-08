Tire slashed and other reports

Published 9:06 am Thursday, June 8, 2023

By Staff Reports

Police received a report of a slashed tire at 2:13 a.m. Wednesday at 800 S. Fourth Ave.

 

Theft reported

Email newsletter signup

A fanny pack, two knives and a cell phone charger were reported taken at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

 

Damage reported

Damage was reported to a lock at 1:33 p.m. Tuesday at 706 Pilot St.

 

Shed reported on fire

A shed was reported on fire at 1:43 a.m. Wednesday on East Third Street.

 

1 arrested for fleeing police, drug possession

Police arrested Damian Javier Velazquez, 20, for fleeing on foot and fifth-degree possession at 7:23 am. Wednesday at 2301 E. Main St.

 

Shoplifting reported

Police received a report of a theft at 3:12 p.m. Wednesday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

 

Mailbox blown up

A mailbox was reported blown up at 5:08 p.m. Wednesday at 208 N. Third Ave.

 

1 arrested on warrants, another for driving violation

Police arrested Joshua Quincy Hill, 44, on local warrants and Sylvia Pearl Cramer, 37, for driving after revocation at 9:07 p.m. Wednesday on the 100 block of West William Street.

More News

9 weeks of summer: Blue Zones Project encouraging residents to start a healthy habit with a chance to win prizes

2 Alden-Conger girls golfers to play at state

Eddie Cochran Car Show & Music Festival is here: Find out what’s happening

Prosecutors urge Minnesota Supreme Court to reject appeal by ex-officer in George Floyd’s murder

Print Article