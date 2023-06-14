Trailers reported stolen and other reports Published 11:28 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Two trailers were reported stolen at 11:03 a.m. Tuesday at 224 E. Second St.

Identity theft reported

Police received a report of possible identity theft at 2 p.m. Tuesday on Freeborn Avenue.

Police received a report of possible identity theft at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway. Someone took a person’s identity and got a driver’s license using that information.

Bike stolen

A purple BMX bike was reported stolen at 8:08 p.m. Tuesday at 321 James Ave.