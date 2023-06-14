Trailers reported stolen and other reports

Published 11:28 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

By Staff Reports

Two trailers were reported stolen at 11:03 a.m. Tuesday at 224 E. Second St.

 

Identity theft reported

Email newsletter signup

Police received a report of possible identity theft at 2 p.m. Tuesday on Freeborn Avenue.

Police received a report of possible identity theft at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway. Someone took a person’s identity and got a driver’s license using that information.

 

Bike stolen

A purple BMX bike was reported stolen at 8:08 p.m. Tuesday at 321 James Ave.

 

More Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea man pleads guilty to federal drug charges

Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he illegally kept classified documents at Florida estate

Thefts and other reports

Woman sentenced to probation, stayed prison sentence for selling drugs with juvenile nearby

Print Article