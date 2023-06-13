Troy Edwin, age 62, passed away June 8, 2023. Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 PM, Thursday, June 15 at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Troy Allen Edwin was born April 13, 1962 in Albert Lea, Minnesota to Gary and Carole (Berry) Edwin. He grew up in Glenville, Minnesota. After graduating from Glenville High School, Troy continued his education at Mankato State University where he received his bachelor’s degree. Upon graduating from college, he began to work for Perkins Restaurant and bakery, LLC where he served as a multi-unit regional manager. In 2007, Troy was titled Cooperate Regional Manager of the year. He worked for the company for 44 years until the time of his retirement.

Troy was an avid football fan. His favorite team was the Minnesota Vikings, and he was a season ticket holder. Troy enjoyed taking his family and friends to games. He also enjoyed listening to music, especially the Electric Light Orchestra. Troy’s favorite pass time was spending time with his family.

Email newsletter signup

Troy is survived by his parents, Gary and Carole Edwin; siblings, Lynne M. (Larry) Krell, Craig M. Edwin, Thomas A. (Angela) Edwin; many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents; aunt, Rella Loyd; and niece, Ashley Krell