United Way celebrates new location; pantry to open next week Published 2:41 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

1 of 3

Even though the United Way of Freeborn County hasn’t held a food distribution in their new building yet, they’ve been busy.

“We’ve been getting phone calls, we’ve been getting deliveries, about 45 minutes before everybody showed up I was on a semi-truck unloading a palette of marinara sauce,” said Erin Haag, executive director of the United Way of Freeborn County, in a welcoming reception and ribbon cutting at the organization’s new location at 411 S. First Ave. Wednesday morning. “We’ve had honeydews, we’ve had bananas, it’s been a really busy time.”

The new Welcome Pantry also allows Haag and her team to distribute food to other local food shelves within Freeborn County, and even as far out as New Richland.

Email newsletter signup

“We’re able to get food that would otherwise be going into the trash or going elsewhere and keep it here in the county and really put that to good use,” she said.

Rich Murray, mayor of Albert Lea, shared in her excitement.

“This is an exciting time,” he said. “The city is happy that you guys are doing this.”

During his remarks, he noted how important the United Way was to the community for people down in their luck and who needed support to help lift them up. And by helping people, the community itself would be better.

“Anything we can do to benefit the people in Albert Lea is good for the city and it’s good for all of us that live here,” he said. “I wish them well on what they’re doing, and I think they’ve got a great start here, this is a great location.”

Pam Skinner, whose daughter-in-law, Heidi Skinner, works for the organization, decided to attend because she wanted to see what the organization was up to.

“I’m excited about this,” she said. “I’m a person who likes to donate, and so I’ve got a great big garden and I’m already thinking about what I can give to United Way to help people.”

She was also impressed with the new location and space.

Nikolle Guion, who does volunteer coordinating, community impact and serves as a resource specialist for United Way of Freeborn County, was excited not only for the new building, but also the new Welcome Pantry.

She also thanked the United Way team, the board of directors and the volunteers.

The United Way will still do community impact grants and other programs.

The pantry itself opens next week from 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, though it will be closed July 3. According to their website, the pantry will also be open starting at 9 a.m. the third Saturday of every month starting in July.

There will be a resource fair tomorrow at 3 p.m.