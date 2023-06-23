HARTLAND, Minn. –

Virginia “Ginger” Fonza, 78, Hartland, Minn., died Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester, MN. There will be visitation/memories sharing (1-2:30 PM) followed by a remembrance service and meal (2:30-4:00 PM), Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds Fairlane Building (1105 Bridge Ave, Albert Lea, MN 56007). Come with your favorite memories, hilarious stories, fun facts to share. Event attire is non-formal and smart casual. Visit www.bonnerupfuneralhome.com for obituary.

Arrangements by Bonnerup Funeral Home.