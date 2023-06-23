Wanda Lee Lande age 69, of Blaine, passed away peacefully at home on June 16th, 2023. Wanda was born on August 25th, 1953 and had fond memories of growing up on a farm in rural Albert Lea, MN. She was baptized and confirmed at Concordia Lutheran Church of Pickerel Lake and graduated from Alden- Conger High School in 1971. Wanda attended Winona State University to pursue a career in nursing. While at Winona State, she met the love of her life, Dennis. The two were married and settled in Rochester before moving to Coon Rapids where they raised their three children. Wanda was a registered nurse at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN for 5 years and at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, MN for 22 years. She worked for Allina Health in medical informatics for 14 years retiring in 2015. After retirement, Wanda enjoyed travelling the world with her husband. She could often be found cheering for the Minnesota Twins, spending time with her grandchildren or dining out with her many, many friends.

Survived by parents; Robert and Wilma Pestorious; loving husband of 49 years, Dennis; children, Lisa Brown (Ross), Derek, Rob (Jerrica); grandchildren, Beckett, Everett, and Claire; sister, Julie Reindal (Charles “Chuck”); brother, Paul Pestorious (RaAnna), and many nieces and nephews and other relatives.

Memorial Service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church (11115 Hanson Blvd. NW, Coon Rapids) on Wednesday, June 28th, 2023 at 11 am with visitation one hour prior. Private Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials to Alzheimer’s Association or Harbor Food Shelf at Faith Lutheran Church. www.kozlakradulovich.com “A Celebration of Life” 763-783-1100