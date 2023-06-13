Wastewater treatment plant, Blazing Star site cleanup top Albert Lea bonding requests for 2024 Published 12:58 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

The Albert Lea City Council on Monday approved two requests for state bonding funds for the 2024 legislative session.

The first is for $40 million of the expected $80 million cost for the city’s new wastewater treatment plant.

The original facility was constructed in the early 1980s and in addition to aging infrastructure is facing new regulations from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for phosphorus removal. City officials last year lobbied the state for $30 million in state bonding.

City Manager Ian Rigg said the project is the city’s top priority for the upcoming session.

The resolution states without significant funding assistance, the cost of improvements would have a significant negative economic impact on stakeholders that rely on the treatment plant and the community as a whole, including residents, businesses and industries.

The project will also continue to rise in cost the longer it is delayed, he said, noting the city’s project should be toward the top of the list of wastewater treatment plants that has not yet been funded.

The second request is for $7.5 million in bonding funds for remediation of the Blazing Star Landing property, which includes not only the cleanup of the contaminated property, but also construction of the development access road, sanitary sewer, watermain, sidewalks and other infrastructure. Total cost is expected to cost as much as $9.5 million, Rigg said.

The project comes as the city is accepting proposals for the property, the site of the former Farmland Foods, which burned down in 2001, leaving significant contamination behind.

Rigg said traditional site remediation grants through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development are often limited to $1 million or $1.5 million and that breaking the project into four or five phases over multiple years would conflict with the city’s ability to use a soil tax increment district to pay the local portion of the costs, which typically equate to 25% of remediation costs.

The city manager said he is concerned with breaking the project up into pieces.

Rigg said the state requested entities submit their projects and that the Capital Investment Committees are planning tours again to look at projects across the state.