Dec. 25, 1938 – June 27, 2023

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Wesley Hanson, 84, Elk River, formerly Albert Lea, Minn., died Tuesday, June 27, in Maple Grove Hospital.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 8, at Oakland Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Inurnment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

Arrangements by Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home.

www.bayviewfuneral.com