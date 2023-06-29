Woman killed in crash on I-90 Published 8:26 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023

A 51-year-old woman died Wednesday morning after the truck she was driving blew a tire and ran off the road on Interstate 90 near Albert Lea.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Michelle Lea Bermel, of Albertville, was driving a 2004 Sterling straight truck on I-90 near milepost 157 west of Interstate 35 when the truck blew a tire, went off the north side of the road and hit an embankment before coming to rest in the north ditch partially in the creek.

The crash took place at 9:18 a.m.

Bermel died at the scene.

The report stated she was wearing her seat belt.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Albert Lea and Manchester fire departments and Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.