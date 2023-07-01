1 arrested for controlled substance, stolen property and other reports

Published 1:29 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

By Submitted

Police held Evan Douglas Fure, 20, on an arrest and detain hold and arrested Gilson Patrick Pina, 23, for possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property and felon in possession of a firearm at 6:12 p.m. Thursday at East Fifth Street and St. John Avenue.

 

Theft reported

Police received a report at 5:38 p.m. Thursday of a theft that occurred July 2 at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

 

Items reported stolen

Items were reported stolen at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at 717 Pillsbury Ave.

 

2 arrested on warrants

Marlin Obrego, 31, reportedly turned himself in on warrants at 12:56 a.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Deputies arrested Joseph Manasseh Johnson, 29, on a warrant at 10:29 a.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.

 

1 injured in crash

One person was reportedly transported to the hospital after a crash at 11:58 a.m. Wednesday on 110th Street in Glenville. The individual reportedly struck a telephone pole.

 

Tire reported slashed

A tire was reported slashed at 3:38 p.m. Wednesday at 100 First Ave. NE in Clarks Grove.

