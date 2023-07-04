4 Albert Lea residents injured in crash south of Owatonna Published 11:13 am Monday, July 31, 2023

Four Albert Lea residents were injured Sunday evening after two vehicles collided on Interstate 35 near the Straight River rest area in Steele County.

The Minnesota State Patrol report indicated Richard Burton Anderson, 75, Betty Lou Anderson, 72, David Richard Anderson, 51, and Teresa Marie Rate, 48, all of Albert Lea, were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Owatonna for injuries deemed not life-threatening.

According to the report, the group was in a 2005 Chrysler Town & Country driven by Richard Anderson that was southbound on I-35. A 2015 Ram pickup, also driven by Kasey Ray Manges, 22, of Albert Lea, was also southbound when the vehicles collided at 5:04 p.m.

Email newsletter signup

Manges and her passenger, Kristopher Warren Manges, 24, of Albert Lea, were not injured.

The Steele County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Alcohol was not a factor, and all occupants were wearing their seat belts.