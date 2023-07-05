5 things to do this week: Fair, music, fundraiser and more Published 5:15 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

1

Freeborn County Fair

The 139th Freeborn County fair runs Tuesday to Sunday with food, games, music and more. For a list of events and information, visit https://www.co.freeborn.mn.us/490/Freeborn-County-Fair. The fairgrounds are at 1105 Bridge Ave.

2

Backpack to School

Wireless World — at 140 Bridge Ave. — will host its sixth annual Backpack to School event at 10 a.m. Saturday. Backpacks filled with school supplies will be given away to students entering kindergarten through 12th grade. There are a limited number of backpacks, and children must be present to claim their free backpack.

3

Whalen and the Willows

Whalen and the Willows will perform from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday as part of Thursdays on Fountain at Fountain Lake Park. Whalen and the Willows are an alt-rock band who strive to create a theatrical landscape. The band is made up of Joshua Whalen, Victoria Smith, Nick Braaten, Trevor Bordelon and Craig Rossell.

4

Dinner fundraiser

Wedgewood Cover will host a dinner fundraiser for Scarville Lutheran School at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Support the school’s classroom expansion efforts while Peter Bloedel will perform a variety show. There will also be a silent auction. Tickets are available at https://christiswithus.com/school/. Wedgewood Cove is at 2200 W. Ninth St. in Albert Lea.

5

From Garden to Glass

Healthy Harvest of North Iowa is leading a class on making drink mixers with herbal ingredients from the garden, as well as a special mixer made from Worth Brewing beer at 2 p.m. Sunday. Karen Trejo, herbalist and owner of Morning Glory Botanicals, will lead the event. Alcohol will be available to purchase at the bar. The event is at Worth Brewing Company, 835 Central Ave. in Northwood. Register at https://form.jotform.com/231836165842157?fbclid=IwAR2T1Se_q80MMQixulToHpXQt_Nyd5C0xXCjsK7fdvNhtqM