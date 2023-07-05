5 things to do this week: Fundraisers, dance, car show and more Published 1:19 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

1

Golf tournament

Hollandale Christian School will host a golf tournament at 1 p.m. Sunday at Wedgewood Cove Golf Club. Enjoy an afternoon of golf and support Hollandale Christian School in the process. Shotgun start for the 18-hole scramble is at 1 p.m. Cost is $400 per team or $100 for single players. For registration and sponsorship opportunities, visit hollandalechristian.org/golf or call 507-993-1288. Wedgewood Cove is at 2200 W. Ninth St.

2

Pork chop fundraiser

Oak View Golf Club will host a pork chop fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. All proceeds toward the freewill donation help pay down debt and/or purchase new equipment. Oak View Golf Club is at 25177 665th Ave. in Alden.

3

Salsa del Soul

Salsa del Soul will perform dance music from different regions of the Caribbean from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Albert Lea Public Library. Styles include Son, Son Montuno, Plean and the Salsa. The project is made possible with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund as well as people from Minnesota for Library Legacy activities. The library is at 211 E. Clark St.

4

Bigcats Customz Cruise-in Car Show

First Baptist Church in Clarks Grove will host a car show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. All vehicles are welcome. Cost is $10 to enter, with registration from 8 to 11 a.m. and the show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is the first car show Bigcats Customz has ever put on. Food trucks, bounce houses and raffle drawings will also be available. First Baptist Church is at 205 Second St. SE in Clarks Grove.

5

ZooMan

The ZooMan and his menagerie of reptiles and amphibians will be at the Albert Lea Public Library for two shows at 2 and 3 p.m. Thursday. The library is at 211 E. Clark St.