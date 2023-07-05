5 things to do this week: Party in the Park, youth business fair and more Published 2:03 pm Monday, July 24, 2023

1

Party in the Park

Hope Church will host its annual Party in the Park from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Park. There will be carnival games, meals, prizes and fun for everyone. The event is free to attend.

Email newsletter signup

2

Young Entrepreneurs Business Fair

The first Young Entrepreneurs Business Fair will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the North Broadway parking lot. The event is devoted to young people ready to make, sell and profit from their creations. The event is free. Check out what creative kids have to offer. Anyone interested in having their child participate can register at https://www.starseedsrevolution.org/young-entrepreneurs-business-program?fbclid=IwAR25QlomLQmcKkMOGLPd6QVgT005EkrkCLntb55gy8HbyEWNk3_NXurRcfA

3

Remembering Manny

Youth 12 to 19 are invited to a skatepark teen event from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Albert Lea City Beach in memory of Manny Chavez, who died a year ago from a fentanyl overdose. There will be free food, drinks, games, prizes and giveaways. For more information contact George or Jill Marin at 507-473-0376.

4

Humane Society pet adoption and Pils for PAWS

Humane Society of North Iowa pets will visit Worth Brewing Company at 6 p.m. Friday to promote pet adoption and to celebrate a collaboration between Worth Brewing Company and Tellurian Brewing of Charles City to benefit PAWS Humane Society Charles City and the Humane Society of North Iowa Mason City. Pet some furry friends and donate to a good cause. Worth Brewing Company is at 835 Central Ave. in Northwood.

5

“Art of Farming with Goats”

Terry Gjersvik will host “The Art of Farming with Goats” at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Albert Lea Art Center. Gjersvik is a local farmer determined to grow and harvest crops with the help of hungry goats. The free event is part of the Dorothy Gotland Lecture Series. The Art Center is at 101 S. Broadway Ave.