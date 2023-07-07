7 arrested on warrants and other reports Published 9:42 am Monday, July 31, 2023

Police arrested Arsenio Broderick Hanson, 34, on a Mower County warrant at 2:42 a.m. Friday near West Seventh Street and South Broadway.

Police arrested Adam Ly Haas, 31, and Sylvia Pearl Cramer, 37, on local warrants at 11:25 p.m. Friday at 2019 E. Main St.

Police arrested Cory Glenn Flatness, 40, for fifth-degree possession and a Mower County warrant at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at 408 E. Eighth St.

Police arrested Kristin Anderson, 38, on local warrants after a traffic stop at 9:14 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Fountain Street and Washington Avenue. Theodore Jay Smith, 63, was cited for speed.

Police held Sylvia Margaret Hertel, 74, on a local warrant at 2:16 p.m. Sunday at 2102 E. Main St.

Police arrested Sheila Jean Jones, 49, on a Martin County warrant at 11:31 p.m. Sunday at 300 W. Clark St.

Identity theft reported

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of identity theft at 3:12 p.m. Friday on Independence Avenue in Clarks Grove. Someone had reportedly attempted to use someone’s information to file a property tax refund.

Stolen trailer recovered

A stolen trailer was reported recovered at 3:13 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 720th Avenue and 220th Street in Albert Lea.

Propane tank stolen

A propane tank was reported stolen at 9:04 a.m. Friday off of a forklift in the parking lot at 201 W. Main St.

Assault reported

Police received a report at 3:10 p.m. Friday of an assault that had happened May 18 at 1215 W. Clark St.

1 arrested for DWI, possession

Police arrested Jeremy John Richardson, 48, for driving while intoxicated and fifth-degree drug possession at 5:51 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of West Front Street and Maplehill Drive.

1 arrested on hold, other violations

Police arrested Shepperd Lawrence Robins Priestley, 31, on an arrest and detain hold, fleeing in a motor vehicle and canceled IPS at 3:36 p.m. Saturday at 839 Lakeview Boulevard.

Damage reported at house

A front window screen was reported cut and a window broken at 9:38 a.m. Sunday at 622 Sheridan St. The incident reportedly happened sometime overnight.

Thefts reported

Items were reported stolen from a vehicle at 5:15 p.m. Friday behind 2312 Hendrickson Road.

A theft from July 18 was reported at 6:29 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

A green bike was reported stolen at 11:48 a.m. Sunday at 717 Belmont St. The theft occurred sometime in the last week.

Police received a report at 3:19 p.m. Sunday of a pouch that was stolen with money and other identifying cards in it at 725 Fountain St.

A box of Legos and two bandanas were reported stolen at 8:04 p.m. Sunday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. The theft reportedly occurred July 18.