What’s happened last week with Albert Lea construction projects? Published 6:56 am Monday, July 10, 2023

The city of Albert Lea reports the following for project updates for last week:

Cedar Avenue resurfacing: The contractor raised all the manhole and water valve covers to the finished road level. The final asphalt layer is scheduled for next week.

Clark Street sidewalk: The contractor began grading for the new sidewalk this week along Clark Street between Bridge Avenue and East Main Street.

Fifth Street and Frank Hall Drive reconstruction project: The boulevard trees will be removed this week. Pavement removal and underground utility work on Fifth Street is expected to start the week of July 17-21.

Eddie Cochran Street resurfacing: The contractor has removed the existing pavement and started excavating for the new aggregate base. Next week crews will begin installing the new aggregate base. To access the Humane Society, Pelican Breeze or boat landing at Frank Hall Park, use the trailhead of the Blazing Star Trail as a temporary road.

Downtown streets: The contractor is having a difficult time finding a time slot between downtown events to resurface Washington Avenue, Newton Avenue, Clark Street and part of Bridge Avenue in the downtown area. If crews are available and the weather looks favorable between Wind Down Wednesday on Wednesday and Crazy Days on July 20-22, then they will quickly do this project. Otherwise, work will likely not start until August.