8 inducted into Albert Lea High School Hall of Fame

From left, in back, are Robbi (Vander Wall) Woodside, Jerry Brandt, Chad Adams, Jim Pappas and Lindsey (Horejsi) Kozelsky. In front, from left, are Emily (Bartusek) Zanon, Roy Nystrom and Bob Hatch. The eight individuals were inducted into the Albert Lea High School Hall of Fame Friday in a reception at Wedgewood Cove Golf Club. The Hall of Fame was formed in 2010 to acknowledge outstanding athletes, coaches and state championship teams that have made historical contributions to Albert Lea’s athletic program. Money raised from the Albert Lea Education Foundation event goes to lower student participation fees across all sports. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune