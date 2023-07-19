Albert Lea man 1 of 3 injured in crash in Blue Earth County Published 6:38 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Three people were injured Tuesday, including one man from Albert Lea, in a crash on Highway 68 in Blue Earth County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Christopher Owot Isaya, 28, of Mankato was driving a 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan west on Highway 68 near 498th Lane in Cambria Township when the vehicle collided at 9:51 a.m. with a westbound 2023 Chevy Silverado, driven by William Leonard Howe, 64, of Albert Lea.

Isaya and Howe both received injuries deemed not life-threatening but were not taken to the hospital.

Email newsletter signup

Isaya’s passenger, Wendy Lee Windsor, 52, of Mankato, was taken to the Mankato hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

All occupants were reportedly wearing their seatbelts, and alcohol was not a factor.