Albert Lea man 1 of 3 injured in crash in Blue Earth County

Published 6:38 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

By Staff Reports

Three people were injured Tuesday, including one man from Albert Lea, in a crash on Highway 68 in Blue Earth County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Christopher Owot Isaya, 28, of Mankato was driving a 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan west on Highway 68 near 498th Lane in Cambria Township when the vehicle collided at 9:51 a.m. with a westbound 2023 Chevy Silverado, driven by William Leonard Howe, 64, of Albert Lea.

Isaya and Howe both received injuries deemed not life-threatening but were not taken to the hospital.

Email newsletter signup

Isaya’s passenger, Wendy Lee Windsor, 52, of Mankato, was taken to the Mankato hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

All occupants were reportedly wearing their seatbelts, and alcohol was not a factor.

More Cops, Courts & Fires

Burglaries and other reports

Many questions after police say gunman fired on officers in North Dakota, killing 1 and wounding 2

Update: 3 from Albert Lea seriously injured in head-on fatal crash in Eagan

Court dispositions: Feb. 23-27, 2023

Print Article