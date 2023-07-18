Board talks plans about bringing in medication to reverse opioid overdoses in schools Published 8:50 am Tuesday, July 18, 2023

The Albert Lea school board on Monday talked about initial plans to bring naloxone into the district under direction from the state.

The medication, which is used to reverse opioid overdose, would be administered by trained staff.

Kathy Niebuhr, formerly executive director of administrative services, said state policy shifted from recommending districts adopt the policy to requiring it. That means the district is now obligated to maintain a supply of opiate antagonists, in this case referring to Naloxone/Narcan, on site. Part of the policy references the opiate antagonist as nasal form, though another part stated it could be used in either nasal, auto injector or manual injector form.

Of note, the district would have to obtain the medication.

“We are in contact, as is every school district, with the Minnesota Department of Health,” she said.

Once school nurses return from summer break, they will form a committee to make recommendations to the cabinet and the board.

If the recommendation is passed, the district will be required to obtain and possess opioid overdose reversal medication that can be administered to a student or other individual by trained staff.

“This is going to be led by our licensed school nurses,” she said, noting any team would be responsible for developing districtwide guidelines. There will also be site teams as well as training for school staff. And there is a need for a naloxone coordinator, though that person has yet to be determined.

The district will be required to maintain two doses at each school site, though they could exclude certain venues such as the field house or any building that doesn’t offer instruction. The opiate antagonist would be offered in

school districts and staff will be immune from criminal prosecution and not liable for potential civil damages in administering the opioid antagonist if done in good faith.

When asked if schools would be reimbursed for the medication, Niebuhr noted there was a plan for that.

“Typically when schools have medication on-site a medical provider provides the prescription, etcetera,” she said. “Now we have to obtain this medication.”

Niebuhr is technically retired from the district, but currently serves 40 hours per month helping with negotiations and policy review.

This was the first policy reading, meaning no action could be taken.

In other action, the board:

Heard from David Langerud, activities director for Albert Lea Area Schools, about a proposed cooperative agreement between the district and Glenville-Emmons for both boys and girls swimming and diving. The board approved the action, and the cooperative will last for two years, starting in the 2023-24 school year.

“For us, it’s an advantage of getting more kids because we’re low in numbers and making sure that we have all of the events covered for our kids,” he said. “It helps the other school as well. They only have two kids coming at this point.”

Approved a new five-year contract with Albert Lea Bus Co. The two sides have worked together for 31 years.

Board members approved transportation contracts for the 2023-24 and 2024-’25 fiscal school years.

“Speaking with Jennifer [Walsh, executive director of finance and operations], she just mentioned she really looks to continue that strong relationship the district has with the Albert Lea Bus Company,” said Ashley Mattson, director of human resources.

Heard from Ron Wagner, superintendent of Albert Lea Area Schools, about a Tiger Festival Aug. 14 at Hammer Field.

He described the event as a welcome-back for students, families and the community.

“It’s going to be an amazing opportunity for our staff and our community to come together,” he said. “It’s kind of a festival, it’s a little bit kind of like a Wind Down Wednesday.”

He said more information would be forthcoming.

Wagner also said the upcoming school calendar would be uploaded on the calendar page.

Heard the announcement of school board Chairman Neal Skaar regarding the board’s summary of their second evaluation of the superintendent’s first year in the district.

“The overall consensus of the board, based on the evaluations of board members, is that Superintendent Wagner has continued his good start in the areas measured and with his continued due diligence and the help of all vested parties, we may arrive at a very good conclusion,” he said, referring to the board’s overall summary.

Heard from Laura Wangen, Tiger program coordinator at Southwest Middle School, who said the program was giving away books to kids during Wind Down Wednesday, though due to the weather they were unable to do so for the July event.

Listened to Gayle Brownlow, gifted and talented coordinator for the district, who announced bilingual seals to the following graduates: Anahia Castillo Lazaro (gold), Maria Flores (gold), Angel Hernandez (platinum), Michelle Lino-Lopez (proficiency certificate), Lizeth Merino Martinez (proficiency certificate), Jesus Perez Palestino (platinum) and Ruben Vargas Cruz (gold). Students in the 2024 class who will be eligible upon meeting graduation requirements include Jonathan Ambriz Martinez (gold), Diego Balbuena Vidal (platinum), Ailit Mixteco Jaime (proficiency certificate), Belen Perez (gold) and Mariajose Ruiz-Ceronio (proficiency certificate).

Listened to a second reading of the homeless child policy, under which the board intends all children and youth experiencing homelessness have the same opportunity to meet the state and district standards for all students.

The district spent $2.881 million through July 17, with over $1.765 million going to the general fund. The board approved $476 in donations for the month of June.

The board approved hirings for Madyson Yost, Alyssa Swearingen, Eric Torgerson, Graden Anderson, Lindsey Chapman, Lori laangerud, Carissa Blizzard, Jessi Dosty, Marie Adams, Holly Cox, Alexander Hagen, Aleisha Lauer, Kimberly Soost, Kimberly Stiernagle, Summer Swensrud, Susan Handson, Norma Guerra Ortiz, Daniel Chavez, Spencer Pannkuk, Beverly Johnson, Stacy Cafourek, Stephanie Ruehling, Kayla Colleran, Sheena Possin, Anna Anderson, Prutha Patel and Kristine Lee for a variety of positions.

They accepted leaves of absence for Natasha Kermes and Kara Paulson.

The board accepted resignations/retirements/terminations for Larissa Rohlik, Tori Flores, Jennessa Runia-Bade, Lisa Myran, Rachael Korman, Hannah Peterson and Kelly Fink.

The Hall of Fame Banquet, held at Wedgewood Cove, will be at 6:30 p.m. July 28, with social hour at 5:30 p.m.