BOLD FORTUNE CUSTOMS
Published 6:33 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
Office of the Minnesota
Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes,
Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME:
Bold Fortune Customs
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS:
1001 EASTGATE RD
ALBERT LEA MN 56007 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name:
Bold Fortune Customs LLC
Address:
1001 EASTGATE RD
ALBERT LEA MN 56007 USA
If you submit an attachment, it will be incorporated into this document. If the attachment conflicts with the information specifically set forth in this document, this document supersedes the data referenced in the attachment.
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Beau A. Hartman
MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES:
beau@beauhartmanlaw.com
Work Item
1397693400027
Original File Number 1397693400027
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
06/27/2023 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon,
Secretary of State
Email newsletter signup
Albert Lea Tribune:
July 1 and 5, 2023
BOLD FORTUNE CUSTOMS