Campus notes

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, July 4, 2023

By Submitted

Kirkwood Community College
An area student graduated from Kirkwood Community College on May 13.

Hartland
Thor Routh

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Local students were named to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Dean’s List this spring.
To qualify for this honor, students had to have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Albert Lea
Ashley Butt
Emma Johnson
Riley Johnston

Glenville
Chloe Anderson
Kaylee Nelsen

Winona State University
Local students graduated from Winona State University this spring.

Albert Lea
Ninn Aung
Anna Bordewick
Molly Flo
Sawyer Nelson

Kiester
Alissa Peterson

Hollandale
Alyssa Severtson

Clarks Grove
Benjamin Witham

Local students were also named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 term.

Albert Lea
Anna Bordewick
Hannah Conn
Jayna Finseth
Koby Hendrickson
Riley Johnson

Bricelyn
Rachel Goette
Ellendale
Victoria Cassen
Jayna Domeier
Matthew Mueller
Torri Vaale

Glenville
Myah Anderson
Gracie Dahlum

New Richland
Cameron Nicholson
Annie Prigge

Wells
Taylor Jacobsen
Abbey Redman
Trinity Seedorf

