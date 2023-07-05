Campus notes Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Kirkwood Community College

An area student graduated from Kirkwood Community College on May 13.

Hartland

Thor Routh

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Local students were named to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Dean’s List this spring.

To qualify for this honor, students had to have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Albert Lea

Ashley Butt

Emma Johnson

Riley Johnston

Glenville

Chloe Anderson

Kaylee Nelsen

Winona State University

Local students graduated from Winona State University this spring.

Albert Lea

Ninn Aung

Anna Bordewick

Molly Flo

Sawyer Nelson

Kiester

Alissa Peterson

Hollandale

Alyssa Severtson

Clarks Grove

Benjamin Witham

Local students were also named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 term.

Albert Lea

Anna Bordewick

Hannah Conn

Jayna Finseth

Koby Hendrickson

Riley Johnson

Bricelyn

Rachel Goette

Ellendale

Victoria Cassen

Jayna Domeier

Matthew Mueller

Torri Vaale

Glenville

Myah Anderson

Gracie Dahlum

New Richland

Cameron Nicholson

Annie Prigge

Wells

Taylor Jacobsen

Abbey Redman

Trinity Seedorf