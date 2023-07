Campus notes Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Bemidji State University

A local student was named to the spring semester Dean’s list at Bemidji State University. To receive this honor, students must have earned a 3.5-3.99 GPA.

Albert Lea

Carter Simon

Central Lakes College

A local student graduated from Central Lakes College this spring.

Ellendale

Trevor Lenort

Minnesota State University Mankato

Several local students were named to the spring semester’s High Honor and Honor lists at Minnesota State University Mankato.

Albert Lea

Morgan Anfinson, High Honor

Ausland Barker, Honor

Gracie Boyenga, High Honor

Campbell Cichosz, High Honor

Kaylee Cincoski, High Honor

Anna Dahl, Honor

Mia Fjelsta, High Honor

Faith Foley, Honor

Latrell Larson, High Honor

Cassandra Oman, Honor

Melissa Palma Hernandez, High Honor

Aliyah Studier, Honor

Emily Taylor, High Honor

Alden

Jacob Price, Honor

Ellendale

Caitlyn Nelson, Honor

Geneva

Blake Ihrke, Honor

Glenville

Jack Jellinger, Honor

Morgan Jellinger, Honor

New Richland

TShayla Hinderscheit, Honor

Sadie Mortenson, Honor

Northwood

Shae Peterson, Honor

Northwest Technical College

A local student graduated from Northwest Technical College this spring.

Albert Lea

Griffin Thompson

South Dakota State University

Several area students graduated from South Dakota State University in the spring of 2023.

Albert Lea

Lucas Morrison

Coy Stark

Glenville

Mackenzie Hanssen

Will Steene

Lake Mills

Sonja Rygh

St. Cloud State University

An area student graduated from St. Cloud State University this spring.

Albert Lea

Kendra Ward

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

An area student was named to the spring semester Dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

Ellendale

Rachel Horejsi