Our beloved father, Charles Beer, passed away on May 26, 2023, and with a sorrowful heart, our dear mother, Filena Beer, passed away shortly after on June 10, 2023. Charles was born on Sept. 17, 1946, and Filena (Bromley) Beer was born on Dec. 27, 1945. They were united in marriage on Aug. 1, 1967. Charles and Filena are survived by their loving children, Chuck, Christopher, Charolette and Crystal Beer; 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren also survive Charles and Filena. There will be a celebration of life and remembrance get-together on Sept. 17, 2023, starting at noon at White Woods County Park on Highway 69 south of Twin Lakes, MN.