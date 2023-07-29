Coffee with the Sheriff dates announced for August Published 8:00 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office has released more information about its August dates for Coffee with the Sheriff. Residents are invited to join Sheriff Ryan Shea from 9 to 10 a.m. each Thursday.

There will be no coffee the first week as it is the Freeborn County Fair and no coffee on Aug. 17.

The following are the details for the other weeks:

• Aug. 10: Perkins

• Aug. 24: Nancy’s Cafe

• Aug. 31: Trail’s Travel Center