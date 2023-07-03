Counterfeit bills and other reports Published 9:47 am Monday, July 3, 2023

Police received a report at 5:04 p.m. Friday of two purchases made at Walmart with counterfeit $20 bills.

1 arrested on A&D hold

Email newsletter signup

Deputies arrested Justin Dewayne Bennett, 33, on an arrest and detain hold for an alleged probation violation at 9:05 a.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.

Scam reported

Deputies received a report at 9:36 a.m. Saturday of a man who believed he was scammed at 88327 140th St. in Glenville by a man who was reportedly selling tools.

Juvenile cited for underage drinking and driving

Police cited one juvenile for underage drinking and driving, minor consumption, open bottle violation and failure to obey a traffic device after a traffic stop at 2:33 a.m. Sunday at S.E. Broadway and Margaretha Avenue. Madison Pearl Handy, 18, was cited for underage consumption.

Graffiti reported at parks

Graffiti was reported at 7:34 a.m. Saturday at 100 W. Hawthorne St. and at 8:02 a.m. Saturday at 300 Johnson St.

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Robert Lee Jackson, 33, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated at 12:44 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a drunken driver.

1 cited for driving after revocation

Police cited Felipe Ambriz Becerra, 32, for driving after revocation after a traffic stop at 2:27 a.m. Sunday near East Main Street and South Newton Avenue.

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 9:16 a.m. Sunday of two thefts that occurred on June 13 and 16 at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

1 arrested for disorderly conduct

Police arrested Thomas Lloyd Brown, 55, for disorderly conduct at 6:28 p.m. Sunday at 2308 Hendrickson Road.

1 arrested on order for protection violation

Police arrested Walter Irvin Lenze Jr., 63, on an order for protection violation at 8:16 p.m. Sunday at 702 Garfield Ave.

Theft reported from vehicle

Police received a report of a theft of a wallet with money and credit cards, as well as two pairs of sunglasses from a vehicle at 8:32 p.m. Sunday at 210 E. Front St.

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Jami Lea Fernholz for third-degree driving while intoxicated, third-degree refusal, driving after revocation and no proof of insurance after a traffic stop at 1:27 a.m. Saturday near Main Street and Interstate 35.

1 cited for disorderly conduct

Police cited Erikiah Lashawn Harden, 22, for disorderly conduct at 6:20 a.m. Saturday at 411 Maurice Ave.