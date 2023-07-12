Court dispositions: Feb. 21-23, 2023

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

By Submitted

Freeborn County District Court

Feb. 21

Joe Lewis III, 21, 801 4th St., NW, Austin. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $200.

Francisco Joel Garcia, 22, 4544 3rd Ave., Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Kimberly LIsa Jameson, 58, PO Box 501, Hartland. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Dismissed when conditions are met. Supervised probation for six months. Fees $75.

Lay Poe, 29, 744 Bradley St., St. Paul. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Raymond Leo Sprosty, 61, 208 3rd St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $280.

Mandy Jean Iverson, 44, 4293 4th Ave., Wells.Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Krystle Lynn Alexander, 37, 1490 Wedgewood Rd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Jason Joel Mejia-Gutierrez, 21, 215 Michael St. SW, Council Bluffs, IA. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Siblu Soe, 26, 305 Hillcrest Cir., Clarks Grove. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 102/70. Fees $380.

Feb. 22

Pa Lee Klo, 38, 1814 Viking Ave., Albert Lea. 12/20/22 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. 2/4/23 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Elizabeth Jane Lestrud, 20, 914 Luther Place, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Local confinement for 90 days, stayed for one year. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $605.

Latesha Janae Jackson, 30, 1528 Clark St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Darius Antonnee Smith, 30, 2430 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation inimical to public safety – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 180 days, credit for 180 days served. Fees $130.

Feb. 23

Ashley Marie Estrada, 35, 713 Minnesota Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Local confinement for six days, credit for six days served. Supervised probation for five years. Fees $75. Sentence to service for 40 hours. Local confinement for 45 days, credit for eight days served. Complete treatment.

Cesar Jose Garcia Santiago, 27, 133 William St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Christopher Gutierrez, 48, 710 Jefferson Ave., Albert Lea. 7/11/22 offense. Count 1: Drugs – possession of methamphetamine – fifth-degree felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 12 months and one day, stayed for two years. Supervised probation for two years. Local confinement for 59 days, credit for 59 days served. Fees $80. 10/18/22 offense. Count 2: Drugs – possession of methamphetamine – fifth-degree felony. Dismissed.

Joshua Quincy Hill, 44, 1215 James Ave., Albert Lea. 8/19/21 offense. Count 1: Drugs – possession of methamphetamine – fifth-degree felony. Supervised probation for one year. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 330 days, credit for 35 days served. Fees $80. Sentence to service for 40 hours. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed. 9/21/22 offense. Count 1: Drugs – possession of methamphetamine – fifth-degree felony. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for 28 days, credit for 28 days served. Fees $80. Sentence to service for 40 hours.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

 

