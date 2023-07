Court dispositions: Feb. 23-27, 2023 Published 2:10 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

Feb. 23

Chad Raymond Briggs, 45, 1230 6th Ave. SE, Rochester. 2/28/23 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation inimical to public safety. Dismissed. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Dismissed Count 3: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – driver violation. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – operate unregistered vehicle. Dismissed. 4/12/22 offense. Count 1: Fleeing a Peace Officer in a motor vehicle – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 19 months, stayed for two years. Local confinement for 97 days, credit for 97 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $80. Count 2: Drugs – possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driving after cancellation inimical to public safety. Local confinement for 97 days, credit for 97 days served. Count 4: Traffic – open bottle. Dismissed.

Email newsletter signup

Jose Luis Barron Jr., 21, 3915 Allison Ln., Springdale, AR. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Kathryn Ann Ruiz, 32, 1417 Frank Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – no proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Feb. 24

Marcos Antonio Nahuath, 39, 522 College St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Victoria Kathryn Ryg, 24, 616 James Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – vehicle registration required. Fees $30.

James Robert Hayes-Vierkant, 30, 801 18th St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fourth-degree assault – transfers bodily fluids onto officer – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 15 months, stayed for three years. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 90 days served. Fees $80. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for 30 days, credit for three days served. Count 2: Obstruct legal process. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – fourth-degree misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 90 days serve.

Carter Nicholas Hurst, 18, 4834 Fairhaven Ct., Davenport, IA. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 93/70. Fees $220.

Feb. 27

Michael Christopher Aritt, 32, Mower County Jail, Austin. 5/8/23 offense. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order – violate. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic assault – misdemeanor – commits act to cause fear or immediate bodily harm or death. Dismissed. Count 3: Domestic assault – misdemeanor – intentionally inflicts/attempt to inflict bodily harm. Dismissed. Count 4: Damage to property – fourth-degree intentional damage. Dismissed. Count 5: Fleeing a Peace Officer by a means other than a motor vehicle. Dismissed. 8/10/22 offense. Count 1: Domestic assault – misdemeanor – intentionally inflicts/attempt to inflict bodily harm. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic assault – misdemeanor – commits act to cause fear or immediate bodily harm or death. Dismissed. Count 3: Domestic abuse no contact order – violate order. Local confinement for 75 days, credit for 75 days served. Fees $360. Count 4: Domestic abuse no contact order – violate order. Dismissed.

Benjamin Alberto Padilla Jr., 32, 810 Troy Rd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

William Eugene Yancey, 59, 1322 Frank Hall Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Stay of adjudication. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Nicholas Alan Hinkle, 37, 1102 7th Ave. NW, Austin. Count 1: Domestic assault – gross misdemeanor – subsequent violation. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 313 days, credit for 52 days served. Fees $655. Condition – mental health evaluation. Home monitoring for 60 days.

Brady Scott Solie, 23, 309 Court Ln., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 90 days, stay for 89 days, credit for one day. Supervised probation for six months. Fees $505

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.