Court dispositions: March 6-22, 2023 Published 4:28 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

March 6

Hunter Alexander Wieser, 22, 800 4th Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Harassment – violate restraining order. Dismissed when conditions met. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Franklin Omar Marin Marin, 22, 513 5th Ave. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

March 7

Edward Vela, 36, 403 Winter Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Dismissed.

March 8

Eder Uriel Castro Campos, 31, 922 Jefferson Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Robert Michael Hacker, 39, 117 Main St., Emmons. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Todd William Senhotz Jr., 23, 1152 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Count 1: Damage to property – fourth-degree intentional damage – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 30 days, stay 30 days. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution reserved. Sentence to service for 20 hours. Fees $280.

Charles Lincoln Whitcome, 87, 1604 Hale Dr., Albert lea. Count 1: Harassment – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $500. Count 2: Disorderly conduct. Dismissed.

Brendan Charles Johnson, 40, 24563 580th Ave., Brownsdale. Count 1: Fugitive from justice – felony. Extradition waived.

Shelly Diane Kirk, 53, 9500 500th St., Thompson, IA. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Stay of adjudication. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

March 9

Jason Lee Beloate, 42, P.O. Box 170, Albert Lea. Count 1: Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 44 months. Fees $75. Count 2: Domestic assault – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Bryton Gerald Bustad, 27, 101 Water St. NW, Adams. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Adrian Castillo Jr., 29, 1020 Swanhill Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $280.

Lori Beth Castro, 32, 105 3rd Ave. N., Albert Lea. Count 1: Felony possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Stay of adjudication. Local confinement for 134 days, credit for 134 days served. Supervised probation for three years. Fees $205.

Dylan James Kroupa, 29, 716 Lincoln Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Briana Ynette Villafranco, 32, 428 Biddle St., San Benito, TX. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Jesse Alan Manuel, 34, 1424 Frank Hall Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – expired registration. Fees $30.

Ahmed Mohamed Qassim, 35, 6160 Glenmont Dr., Houston TX. Count 1: Traffic – over legal tandem axle weight. Fees $280.

March 10

Jadon Dale Bentzin, 21, 611 9th St. NW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic collision – failure to notify owner of damaged property. Local confinement for 55 days, credit for 55 days served. Fees waived. Count 2: Fleeing a Peace Officer by a means other than a motor vehicle. Dismissed.

Sebastian Joel Blomgren, 21, 535 Euclid Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: 911 interference. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, stayed 69 days, credit for 21 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $380.

Latesha Janae Jackson, 30, 1528 Clark St., Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Josiah Malachi Johnson, 1030 Broadway S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Continued. Supervised probation for one year. Count 2: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Continued. Supervised probation for one year.

Marisela Lazaro, 42, 2408 Forest Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Thalia Rosa, 30, 921 W. Front St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Fees $200.

Timothy Lowell Millhouse, 54, 14899 SW 72nd Ave., Ellendale. Count 1: Drugs – sale of controlled substances – first-degree felony. Local confinement for 180 days, credit for two days served. Serve as home electronic monitoring. Supervised probation for 40 years. Fees $80. Sentence to service for 80 hours. Local confinement for 120 days, credit for 59 days served. Local confinement for 120 days, credit for 81 days served. Staggered sentence. Additional jail time is subject to review by Vet’s court. Fees $75.

Gavin Gene Lawson, 19, 555 500th St., Northwood, IA. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Stay of adjudication. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Jorge Alexis Melero, 25, 340 William St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

March 13

Marielle Nicole Jackson, 31, 133 William St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $280.

Christopher Swight Tanner, 39, 312 South Division St., New Lisbon, WI. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Michael Paul Curtis, 43, 391 Lake St. N., Big Lake. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Lee Anthony Glover, 56, 313 Dale St. N., St. Paul. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

March 15

Lisa Lizbeth Chavez, 24, 1308 2nd Ave. SW, Austin. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Rebekah Ann Farnes, 20, 110 North Shore Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Liquor – consumption under 21. Fees $180.

March 16

Gage James Wallin, 29, 68456 270th St., Alden. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 58 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $480. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Dismissed.

Adam Carl Zuehlke, 35, 302 8th Ave., Freeborn. Count 1: Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for five days served. Serve as work release. Fees $205.

March 17

Michale Allen Dieser, 29, 1431 Todd Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Wyatt Gregory Reed, 21, 1328 St. John Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – driver violation. Fees $280.

Kurt Duane Gagel, 40, 1908 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

March 20

Brock James Barrientos, 21, 513 Edina Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Felony harassment restraining order violation. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 12 months and one day, stayed for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for 43 days, credit for 43 days served. Fees $80. Sentence to service for 80 hours.

Luke Roger Doerfler, 34, 12850 35 Frontage Rd. W., Burnsville. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Carlos Alberto Lazaro-Huerta, 21, 1202 E. 18th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $200.

Adam John Murphy, 44, 3098 E. 7th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 89 days, credit for one day served. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $380.

Amy Kay Reyes, 45, 1110 South Shore Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: First-degree methamphetamine sale – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 65 months, stayed for ten years. Supervised probation for ten years. Local confinement for seven days, credit for seven days served. Fees $655. Count 2: Methamphetamine – related crimes involving children – felony. Dismissed. Count 3: Child endangerment. Dismissed.

Omar Rodriguez, 29, 635 6th St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Cesar Salvador Gomez, 29, 721 Broadway S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Shayla Rae Bentzin-Alvarez, 27, PO Box 721, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

March 21

Faith Lynn Ford, 43, 117 ½ 4th St. S., Mankato. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $105.

Frederick Walter Kastens, 50, 510 2nd Ave. SE, Wells. Count 1: Drugs – third-degree drug possession – methamphetamine in school, park or public housing zone. Dismissed. Count 2: Drugs –fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance – felony. Stay of imposition. Local confinement for four days, credit for four days served. Supervised probation for five years. Fees $130.

Jayda Rose Morales, 27, 226 Pearl St. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Fees $255. Count 2: Domestic assault. Dismissed. Count 3: Obstruct legal process. Dismissed.

Dilen Duke Rippentrop, 38, 1406 Crestview, Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – third-degree possess methamphetamine/amphetamine in school, park or public housing zone – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 33 months, stayed for seven years. Supervised probation for seven years. Local confinement for six days, credit for six days served. Fees $130. Count 2: Drugs – possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Ahmed Mohamed Ali, 25, 305 Dublin Court, city unknown. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – test refusal. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 335 days, credit for one day served. 30 days to meet the mandatory minimum. Fees $405.

Rovbert Vaino Jalonen, 34, 5010 Xerxes Ave. N., Minneapolis. Count 1: Registration – operate unregistered vehicle. Fees $180.

Brennan Christopher Millhouse, 23, 216 Front St., West Concord. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Caesar John Romero, 53, 3719 Broadway Ave. W., Robbinsdale. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jakari Aaron Brookins, 27, 7225 Oliver Ave. N., Brooklyn Center. Count 1: Traffic – duty to drive with care. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $324.80 Fees $75. Diversion program for one year.

Jatonna Lutrese Clark, 46, 3312 Pillsbury Ave. S., Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 365 days, stay for 335 days, credit for two days served. Jail can be done in the home county, but must be arranged. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $380. Home monitoring for 58 days. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

March 22

Dean Donald Drager, Jr., 37, ℅ Freeborn County Adult Detention Center, Albert Lea. Count 1: Ineligible possession of firearm – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 60 months. Fees $130.

Amanda Joy Iverson, 34, 651 7th St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic assault. Continued. Supervised probation for 12 months. Fees $75.

Larry Junior Sirvergio Loving, 30, homeless. Count 1: Harassment – restraining order violation. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 88 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for one year. Sentence to service for 30 hours.

Fidel Damian Puente, 34, 240 7th St. SE, Mason City, IA. Count 1: Drugs – felony possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Local confinement for 309 days, credit for 309 days served. Count 2: Count 1: Drivers license – driving after suspension. Dismissed.

Dilen Duke Rippentrop, 38, 1406 Crestview, Albert Lea. Count 1: give a Peace Officer a false name, birthdate or ID card. Fees $180.

Brandon Lee Crews, 32, 10387 640th Ave., Emmons. Count 1: ineligible person in possession of a firearm – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 60 months, stayed for 15 years. Supervised probation for five years. Local confinement for six days, credit for six days served. Fees $580. Count 2: Domestic assault. Dismissed.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.