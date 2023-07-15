Cruises with Al Batt planned Published 8:00 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

Al Batt, the nationally known naturalist and humorist from Hartland, will provide education and laughter on the Pelican Breeze II on the following dates, July 30, Aug. 27 and Sept. 10.

The boat leaves the dock at Frank Hall Park at 1:30 p.m. Reservations are recommended by calling 507-383-7273. The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children under 10.

The Pelican Breeze II has been cruising Albert Lea Lake for 26 years. The boat offers cruises at 6:30 p.m. Fridays and 1:30 p.m. Sundays. Private cruises for parties, reunions and company parties are available on request by calling 507-383-7273. The boat seats 55 and you may bring your own food and beverage of choice.