David A. Villarreal

David Alan Villarreal, 60, of Albert Lea, MN passed away peacefully at Saint Mary’s Hospital on June 30th, 2023, after a courageous, 8-year battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at St Theodore Catholic Church in Albert Lea, MN; Father Kurt Farrell will officiate. David’s family will greet guests at a visitation from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Friday, July 7, 2023 at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at St. Theordore’s Catholic Cemetery in Albert Lea, MN. David’s family would like to invite everyone to join them at the Moose Lodge in Albert Lea, MN for food and fellowship following his service.

Dave was born on November 12, 1962, to Juan and Jovita Villarreal in Austin, Minnesota. Dave was a 1981 graduate of Albert Lea High School and after high school attended Albert Lea Vo-Tech. On April 27th, 2007, he was united in marriage with his one true love and the love of his life, Kristina Ann (Rasmussen) Villarreal. He was the best father to his children David, Jacob, and Dominique and the greatest grandpa to Lane, Treyton, Turner, Tyson, Kyla, Beckett, and Ozzie. He worked at various places before beginning a 30-year career at UPS, which he retired from in 2017. Dave was the former president of the Fountain Lake Sportsman Club, former governor of the Albert Lea Moose Lodge, former board member of the Lakes Foundation and helped organized a multitude of community events over his lifetime. He was a devoted catholic and member of St. Theodore’s Catholic Church.

His pride and joy was being a father to Davy, Jake, and Dom. He will be best remembered by them as always cracking a good joke, teaching a life lesson with grace, unconditionally loving them, and leading a life by example. If you have met one of his three children; you too, would agree this was his greatest success. Secondly, an avid Harley Davidson enthusiast, Twins, Gophers, Wild, and Vikings fan. And, lastly, the man that would give the shirt off his back to a perfect stranger.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kristina Villarreal; children, David (Krystal) Villarreal of Albert Lea, Jacob (Erica) Villarreal of Albert Lea, Dominique (Angela) Villarreal of Seymour, Indiana; two stepchildren, Dalton Hanson of Albert Lea and Jordan (Kallie) Rasmussen of Farmington, Minnesota; Villarreal grandchildren, Lane Henry, Treyton John, Turner James, Tyson David, Kyla Monroe, Beckett Cruz, Ozzie Jordan, and Lennox Luverne; sisters, Yolanda (Aristeo) Martinez, Carmen (Doug) DeBoer, Jane (Terry) Christiansen, Amy Villarreal; father in-law, Luverne Rasmussen Sr; mother-in-law, Kathleen Rasmussen; brothers-in-law Luverne (Marilyn) Rasmussen Jr. and Daniel (Amber) Rasmussen; special friends, Richard Navarro and Danny Dunford; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Juan and Jovita Villarreal and brother Juan Villarreal Jr.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be sent to the Moose Charities at 155 N International Dr, Mooseheart, IL 60539 and/or Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500. Chicago, IL 60611. The family sends their sincerest gratitude to the family of the anonymous lung transplant donor and all the nurses and doctors at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.