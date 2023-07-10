Department of Revenue announces process for one-time tax rebates Published 11:09 am Monday, July 10, 2023

The Minnesota Department of Revenue on Monday announced the process to send 2.4 million one-time tax rebate payments to Minnesotans.

“This rebate will help millions of Minnesotans pay for everyday expenses such as groceries, school supplies, rent or child care,” said Revenue Commissioner Paul Marquart in a news release. “We know it will be very valuable to a lot of people, and we look forward to sending payments out in early fall.”

Taxpayers will not apply for this rebate payment. The department will use tax year 2021 individual income tax or property tax refund returns to determine eligibility and distribute these tax rebate payments in the early fall.

Eligible recipients who have not changed their address or banking information from what was on their 2021 income tax or property tax refund returns do not need to take any action.

Taxpayers who are eligible for the rebate and need to update their address or bank information should visit a new online portal at taxrebate.mn.gov to update that information before 5 p.m. July 28.

There is no application for the one-time tax rebate payment. Only eligible rebate recipients who need to update their information need to use the secure online portal.

• If you met the eligibility requirements and your bank information or address have not changed since filing your 2021 return, you do not need to take any action. The refund will be deposited to your bank account or a check will be mailed to the address on your 2021 return.

• If you met the eligibility requirements and your bank information or address has changed since filing your 2021 return, you will need to update your information. Update your information using the secure online portal.

• If you exceeded the income limits or did not file a 2021 return, you did not qualify for this tax refund payment.

When will rebate payments go out?

Eligible recipients of the one-time tax rebate can expect to get their rebate payment in the early fall.

Who is eligible for the one-time tax rebate?

You are eligible if you meet all of the following requirements:

You were a Minnesota resident for part or all of 2021

You filed one of the following returns by Dec. 31, 2022: 2021 Form M1, Minnesota Individual Income Tax 2021 Form M1PR, Homestead Credit Refund (for Homeowners) and Renter’s Property Tax Refund

Your 2021 adjusted gross income (line 1 of Form M1 or Form M1PR) was: $150,000 or less for married joint filers $75,000 or less for all other filers

You were not claimed as a dependent on someone else’s 2021 Minnesota income tax return

Taxpayers who died before Jan. 1, 2023, are not eligible.