Donald Albert Hansen age 91, of Alden, MN, died July 1, 2023, at his home in Alden, MN. A public visitation will be held at Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells, MN (789 Business Park Drive, Wells, MN) on Saturday, July 8, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 PM. The interment will be private with family. Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells is entrusted with arrangements. Please see www.nasinecfh.com to leave online condolences.

Donald was born July 19, 1931 the son of Albert and Nellie (Oleson) Hansen in Humboldt, IA. He was baptized in Bethany Church in Thompson, IA, and confirmed at the Danish Evangelical Lutheran Church in Alden, MN. Don served in the US Army and attained the rank of Corporal and spent 18 months in Austria.

On October 27, 1954 he married Elaine Goldie Rasmussen and to this union 4 children were born.

Don started work at an early age at Del Monte Canning Co. He was in the construction trade for 26 years, and was also a meat cutter at Helland’s Superette for a number of years. He was a self-employed farmer for 29 years. He also served as custodian at his church for 46 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife Elaine, his parents, and his siblings.

He is survived by his children: David (Deanna) Hansen, Debra (Michael) Hayes, Janet (Joseph) Herget, and Christina Peterson; grandchildren: Jason, Jenny, Kelli, Desi, Niki, Rissa, Dominic, Adam, Kelli, Ashley, Alyssa, and Daniel; 13 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and sister-in-law Betty Hansen.