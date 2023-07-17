Dream Ride to raise money this weekend for Special Olympics Published 8:48 am Monday, July 17, 2023

A Dream Ride is coming to Albert Lea July 22. But just because it’s labeled as a dream doesn’t mean it’s uncommon.

“Every one of our [Iron Legacy Motorcycle] clubs does it,” said Jonathan Boley, sergeant-at-arms for Iron Legacy.

This will be the second Dream Ride in Albert Lea, though there was also one in Austin before Iron Legacy moved to Albert Lea.

Email newsletter signup

“The purpose of [the ride] is to help the people that need help,” he said, noting the club loved helping Special Olympics athletes who needed it.

The event starts at 9 a.m in the parking lot of Harold’s Bar, with registration from 9 to 11 a.m. and the 100-mile ride starting at 11 a.m.

Prior to the ride there’s a freewill donation egg bake.

The trip will include a stop at Geneva Bar & Grill for lunch before heading to Hunter’s Bar in Myrtle and then heading back.

“[Those bars] did a really good job last year with us, so we’re sticking around with it this year,” he said.

They decided to start the ride at Harold’s after noticing the bar was the largest donor for last year’s ride, and the rest of the route was chosen due to the hilly, curvy roads and scenery.

There will also be a gas stop at Casey’s in Ellendale.

The plan is to return around 4 p.m., and people have the opportunity to ride in a car as well. Cost is $20 per bike/vehicle. Registration is the day of. And yes, the ride will happen rain or shine.

“It don’t matter if it’s two-wheel, four-wheel, three-wheel,” he said. “Everybody’s welcome.”

It’s Boley’s hope to get a police escort out of Albert Lea as they did last year.

This is the third time Iron Legacy will hold a ride, the second time in Albert Lea after having their first ride in Austin.

“Ninety percent of us live over here, so it was easier,” he said.

The biggest challenge in doing this, however, was finding a date where not much was happening.

All money raised from the event goes towards Special Olympics Minnesota. Last year’s ride drew between 15 and 20 bikes. Planning for the ride started in early spring.

“We actually had some guys come up from Kansas, and people come down from northern Minnesota,” he said. “This year I believe we’ve got people even coming from North Dakota.”

Collin Peterson, chapter president, joined in 2020. His favorite part of doing the rides was bringing the community together for an event he described as “a great cause.”

Anyone with questions should text or call 507-219-8115.

According to Boley, Iron Legacy is a nonprofit, law-abiding motorcycle club.

It’s his hope people see Iron Legacy wants to help. The club’s principles are honesty, integrity, loyalty, trust and honor.