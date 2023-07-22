Duplicate bridge results Published 8:00 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

Duplicate bridge is played at the Austin Senior Center Tuesdays and Wednesdays, with start time at 11:30 a.m.

Edna Knobbe celebrated her 98th birthday Monday. Knobbe espoused the benefits of the game for older players.

Players this week came from the cities of Rose Creek, Austin, Albert Lea and Mason City.

Tuesday winners were the following:

First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

Second: Edna Knobbe and Gail Schmidt

Third: Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan

Fourth: Joyce Crowe and Theresa Baldus

Fifth: Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe

Wednesday winners were the following: