Duplicate bridge results
Published 8:00 pm Friday, July 21, 2023
Duplicate bridge is played at the Austin Senior Center Tuesdays and Wednesdays, with start time at 11:30 a.m.
Edna Knobbe celebrated her 98th birthday Monday. Knobbe espoused the benefits of the game for older players.
Players this week came from the cities of Rose Creek, Austin, Albert Lea and Mason City.
Tuesday winners were the following:
- First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
- Second: Edna Knobbe and Gail Schmidt
- Third: Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan
- Fourth: Joyce Crowe and Theresa Baldus
- Fifth: Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe
Wednesday winners were the following:
- First: Dave Ring and Gail Schmidt
- Second: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
- Third: John Leisen and Rick Stroup
- Fourth: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
- Fifth: Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan
- Sixth: Bonnie Fritz and Vandy Newman