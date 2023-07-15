Duplicate bridge winners announced
Published 8:00 pm Friday, July 14, 2023
Players from Austin, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Mason City play duplicate bridge every week on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Senior Center in Austin, starting at 11:30 a.m. sharp. There is a charge on Tuesdays of $2 and on Wednesdays it is $3. After expenses are paid, the balance of the take is paid out in prize money to the winners. On Tuesday this week, nine teams played and winners were the following:
- First: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus
- Second: Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe
- Third: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
- Fourth: John Leisen and Rick Stroup
- Fifth: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
Five full tables played on Wednesday, and winners were the following:
- First: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
- Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
- Third: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson
- Fourth: Rick Stroup and Barb Grinstead
- Fifth: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz