Duplicate bridge winners announced Published 8:00 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

Players from Austin, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Mason City play duplicate bridge every week on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Senior Center in Austin, starting at 11:30 a.m. sharp. There is a charge on Tuesdays of $2 and on Wednesdays it is $3. After expenses are paid, the balance of the take is paid out in prize money to the winners. On Tuesday this week, nine teams played and winners were the following:

First: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus

Second: Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe

Third: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

Fourth: John Leisen and Rick Stroup

Fifth: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Five full tables played on Wednesday, and winners were the following:

First: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Third: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

Fourth: Rick Stroup and Barb Grinstead

Fifth: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz