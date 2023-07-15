Editorial: Tribune Thumbs Published 8:50 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

To the rain received this week.

We, and we’re sure many others, were pleased to see the area receive a few rounds of heavy rain this week after an exceptionally dry summer thus far. Though we’re not sure it will be enough to pull the area out of the drought, it is a start.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s latest map released Thursday, most of Freeborn County is in a moderate drought, with the northeastern corner in a severe drought. Areas in severe drought will likely experience crop or pasture losses.

In neighboring Mower County, the northern half of the county is in a severe drought while the remainder is in a moderate drought. To the west, the eastern half of Faribault County is listed in moderate drought while the western half is abnormally dry.

From June 11 through July 10, the area has received less than 50% of the normal precipitation that the area receives, and only a portion of the Minnesota basin has seen near normal rainfall over the past six months, according to the National Weather Service. The weather agency stated the major rainfall deficit from May and June will be particularly difficult to make up due to the normally spotty nature of convective rainfall through the rest of the summer.

Not much rain is in the forecast, with only a 20% chance of showers Tuesday and Wednesday.

To the ongoing work at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds.

Thank you to the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners and the Freeborn County Fair Board for their priorities for the work on the fairgrounds this year and last that will be sure to make for an overall better fair experience.

Work has been completed on water, storm sewer and pavement upgrades on the grounds, bringing an upgraded system and smoother roadways for fairgoers.

In addition to new blacktop over all pre-existing pavement, blacktop was also added on the north end of the fairgrounds and was extended to include the U-shape of the Midway area and a few other areas where it stopped short. This will be a big benefit for families taking part in the activities in those areas.

Work is still ongoing on the new bathrooms and family pavilion and shade structure near the Commercial and Creatives Arts & Foods buildings. Freeborn County Engineer Phil Wacholz said the contractor was optimistic work on this building would be complete in time for the fair.

We look forward to seeing these improvements and thank those who helped donate toward that project.

To the return of the cheer program to Albert Lea.

The Albert Lea community is excited to see the return of the cheer program for Albert Lea High School.

That was clear with the cheer camp this week through Albert Lea Community Ed, which invited students entering seventh through 12th grades to learn about the sport from the high school’s new head cheer coach.

Participants learned the basics of cheer, including jumps, hand movements and the Albert Lea fight song.

Cheerleading, which has not been in the district for 12 years, will first be brought back for football and basketball, with the potential to add hockey, wrestling and soccer in the future.

We are hopeful the addition of cheerleaders will improve overall team spirit and community pride in our schools in Albert Lea, as well as provide another activity for students to take part in that gives a way to exercise and come together as a team.