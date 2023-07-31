EST/SPRINGER, D. Published 6:19 am Monday, July 31, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota District Court Freeborn County

Third District Court File

Number: 24-PR-23-1019

Case Type: Decree

of Descent

In re the Estate of Donna Lynn Springer, Deceased

Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition for Descent

of Property

An Amended Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this court. The amended Petition states that the Decedent died more than three years ago leaving property in Minnesota. It requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will, if any, and for the descent of such property to be determined and assigned by this court to the persons entitled to the property.

Any objections to the amended petition must be filed with the court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the amended petition may be granted.

It is ordered and notice is given that on September 05, 2023 at 10:30 AM a hearing will be held at 411 South Broadway Albert Lea MN 56007 to hear the petition by Zoom. There will be no in person appearances

Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice (Minn. Stat. § 524.3-204).

Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:

mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.

Dated 18 July 2023

BY THE COURT

Ross L Leuning

Judge of District Court

Rebecca S, Mittag – Court Administrator

IACOVINO LAW OFFICE

Jason J. Iacovino, No. 0386770

415 E. Main St., P.O. Box 818

Blooming Prairie, MN 55917

Telephone: 507-583-6663

Facsimile: 507-583-2158

e-mail:

jason.bplaw@gmail.com

Albert Lea Tribune:

July 29 and Aug. 5, 2023

