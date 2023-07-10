EST/WILLSON, P
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF MOWER
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Estate of Patrick Lee Willson, a/k/a Patrick L. Willson,
Decedent
Court File No. 50-PR-23-1217
NOTICE AND ORDER
OF HEARING ON PETITION
FOR SUMMARY
ASSIGNMENT OR
DISTRIBUTION AND FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL NOTICE TO CREDITORS NON-EXEMPT ESTATE
Notice is given that a petition has been filed requesting that the Estate assets be summarily assigned.
The Petition also requests the probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Last Will dated March 31, 2021, any codicil to the Will dated N/A and separate writing N/A under Minn. Stat. 524.2-513 (“Will”).
Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and if no objections or claims are filed or raised, the Court may issue a decree distributing or assigning the Estate’s assets.
It is Ordered and Notice is now given that the Petition will be heard on August 15, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., by this Court at Mower County Justice Center, 201 Second Avenue NE, Austin, MN 55912 by Zoom. There will be no in person appearances.
Notice is further given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: 6/28/2023
BY THE COURT
/s/Jeffery Kritzer
Judge of District Court
Kristine M. Bartness – Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Michael M. Gavin
Gavin, Janssen, Stabenow & Moldan, Ltd.
1017 Hennepin Avenue N.
Glencoe, MN, 55336
Attorney License No: 33832
Telephone: (320) 864-5142
FAX: (320) 864-5146
Email: mike@gavinlawfirm.com
