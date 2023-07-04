Farm & City Days this weekend in New Richland Published 9:25 am Tuesday, July 4, 2023

The annual New Richland Farm & City Days festival will return again this year from Friday through Sunday. The events will include games and tournaments, food, a parade, live music and much more. The schedule for the celebration is as follows:

Friday

4:30 p.m.: Potato bake and root beer floats available, sponsored by the Lions Club.

6:30 p.m.: Commercial Club Bingo begins in the street dance area. Cost is $10 for 10 games.

6:30 p.m.: Registration for bean bag tournament opens.

7 p.m.: Bean bag tournament begins, sponsored by the New Richland Liquor Company.

9:30 p.m.: Movie in the park will begin at city park.

Saturday

7-10 a.m.: Pancake breakfast begins at New Richland Fire Department. Cost is $5 with Farm & City Days button and $8 without. Entertainment will be provided by Jim Kozan at the fire hall.

7-10 a.m.: St. Peter Lutheran Church bake sale opens at the city hall.

8 a.m.: New Richland Ambulance Cow Fun Run begins at NRHEG High School parking lot. Registration is $25.

9 a.m.: Parade grand marshal announcement at the New Richland Fire Hall at the pancake breakfast.

9 a.m.: Three-person golf tournament begins at Riverview Golf Course.

9 a.m. to noon: First annual golf cart show on North Broadway Street. Register from 8:30 to 9 a.m.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Top 25 antique car show begins on Broadway by the city hall. Awards will be distributed at 1 p.m..

9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Antique tractor show begins on First St. NW.

9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Friends of the Library book sale begins at New Richland Library.

9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Craft mall opens on Broadway.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Vendor fair opens on South Broadway Street in front of the craft mall.

10 a.m. to noon: Neighbor’s Meats events, including cow pie bingo, meat grading and poultry races.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Scavenger hunts begin at the craft mall.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.: New Richland Area Historical Society display opens at Washburn Hotel.

11 a.m.: NRHEG cheer camp performance begins on North Broadway Street in front of post office.

11:30 a.m.: Kiddie parade on wheels begins at the city hall.

11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Bounce houses at city park. Cost is $5 per child..

11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: Caricatures by Casey opens on Broadway.

Noon: NRHEG Alumni Association bocce tournament will begin at city park.

Noon to 2 p.m.: Live music featuring Melissa Schulz starts on North Broadway Street stage.

1 p.m.: St. Olaf Brewing Company tasting opens.

1-2 p.m.: NRHEG cheerleaders face painting opens at the city park.

1 to 3 p.m.: Hasse Family Petting Zoo opens at city park.

2-4:30 p.m.: Horse-drawn wagon rides begin at the city park.

2:30 p.m.: Pedal tractor pull begins on Broadway.

5 p.m.: Farm & City Days Parade begins.

8-11 p.m.: Street dance begins featuring music from GenX Jukebox. 21 and older. Admission is $8 or free with button.

Sunday

10 a.m.: Community worship service begins at the city park. Following the service, there will be a drawing for winning button numbers.

11 a.m.: Red Leaf Cafe Lunch begins at the city park.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Ben Scruggs concert begins at the city park.

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Historical society display opens at the Washburn Hotel.

Noon: Fire department water wars begin on Seventh St. NW.

1 p.m.: Ambulance bingo on North Broadway Street in the dance area.