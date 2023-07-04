Farm & City Days this weekend in New Richland

Published 9:25 am Tuesday, July 4, 2023

By Staff Reports

Children ride scooters in the Kiddie Parade in 2018 during Farm & City Days. - Sam Wilmes/Albert Lea Tribune

The annual New Richland Farm & City Days festival will return again this year from Friday through Sunday. The events will include games and tournaments, food, a parade, live music and much more. The schedule for the celebration is as follows:

Friday
4:30 p.m.: Potato bake and root beer floats available, sponsored by the Lions Club.
6:30 p.m.: Commercial Club Bingo begins in the street dance area. Cost is $10 for 10 games.
6:30 p.m.: Registration for bean bag tournament opens.
7 p.m.: Bean bag tournament begins, sponsored by the New Richland Liquor Company.
9:30 p.m.: Movie in the park will begin at city park.

Saturday
7-10 a.m.: Pancake breakfast begins at New Richland Fire Department. Cost is $5 with Farm & City Days button and $8 without. Entertainment will be provided by Jim Kozan at the fire hall.
7-10 a.m.: St. Peter Lutheran Church bake sale opens at the city hall.
8 a.m.: New Richland Ambulance Cow Fun Run begins at NRHEG High School parking lot. Registration is $25.
9 a.m.: Parade grand marshal announcement at the New Richland Fire Hall at the pancake breakfast.
9 a.m.: Three-person golf tournament begins at Riverview Golf Course.
9 a.m. to noon: First annual golf cart show on North Broadway Street. Register from 8:30 to 9 a.m.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Top 25 antique car show begins on Broadway by the city hall. Awards will be distributed at 1 p.m..
9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Antique tractor show begins on First St. NW.
9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Friends of the Library book sale begins at New Richland Library.
9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Craft mall opens on Broadway.
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Vendor fair opens on South Broadway Street in front of the craft mall.
10 a.m. to noon: Neighbor’s Meats events, including cow pie bingo, meat grading and poultry races.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Scavenger hunts begin at the craft mall.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.: New Richland Area Historical Society display opens at Washburn Hotel.
11 a.m.: NRHEG cheer camp performance begins on North Broadway Street in front of post office.
11:30 a.m.: Kiddie parade on wheels begins at the city hall.
11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Bounce houses at city park. Cost is $5 per child..
11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: Caricatures by Casey opens on Broadway.
Noon: NRHEG Alumni Association bocce tournament will begin at city park.
Noon to 2 p.m.: Live music featuring Melissa Schulz starts on North Broadway Street stage.
1 p.m.: St. Olaf Brewing Company tasting opens.
1-2 p.m.: NRHEG cheerleaders face painting opens at the city park.
1 to 3 p.m.: Hasse Family Petting Zoo opens at city park.
2-4:30 p.m.: Horse-drawn wagon rides begin at the city park.
2:30 p.m.: Pedal tractor pull begins on Broadway.
5 p.m.: Farm & City Days Parade begins.
8-11 p.m.: Street dance begins featuring music from GenX Jukebox. 21 and older. Admission is $8 or free with button.

Sunday
10 a.m.: Community worship service begins at the city park. Following the service, there will be a drawing for winning button numbers.
11 a.m.: Red Leaf Cafe Lunch begins at the city park.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Ben Scruggs concert begins at the city park.
11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Historical society display opens at the Washburn Hotel.
Noon: Fire department water wars begin on Seventh St. NW.
1 p.m.: Ambulance bingo on North Broadway Street in the dance area.

