Freedom Bazaar open house next week Published 8:00 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

Global Avenues Ministries will have their “Freedom Bazaar” from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at 421 Ridge Road.

Products available for sale — made by women at risk and in vulnerable communities — include jewelry, aprons, unique bags, scares, blankets, baby slippers, diaper changing bags, bees wax soap, cosmetic bags, journals and more. There will also be an array of scarves and silver jewelry.

Purchases help the fight against human trafficking and poverty.

Cash, checks and debit/credit cards accepted.