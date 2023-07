Game system stolen and other reports Published 11:35 am Friday, July 7, 2023

An Xbox game system, controller and headset were reported taken at 3:26 p.m. Thursday at 2019 E. Main St.

Damage reported to vehicle

Police received a report of scratches made on a vehicle at 12:28 a.m. Thursday at 800 S. Fourth Ave.

Attempted break-in reported

An attempted break-in of a trailer was reported at 7:59 a.m. Thursday at 1414 W. Main St.

Rock reported thrown through window

Police received a report at 10:44 a.m. Thursday of a rock that was thrown through a vehicle window at 306 Hillcrest Road in Albert Lea.