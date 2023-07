Aug. 25, 1960 – July 10, 2023

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Gina Rae Flatness, 62, Albert Lea, Minn., died Monday, July 10, in Albert Lea at her home.

A committal service will be Sunday, July 16, at Greenwood Cemetery in Glenville, Minn.

Gina’s family hosted a committal service to celebrate her life at Greenwood Cemetery in Glenville, MN on July 16, 2023.

Arrangements by Bonnerup Funeral Service.