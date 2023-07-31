HEARING 8/8/23 Published 6:18 am Monday, July 31, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF ALBERT LEA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Heritage Preservation Commission will hold a public hearing in City Hall Council Chambers, 221 E Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007 5:30 pm on Tuesday, August 8th, 2023 to consider the following application:

1. Certificate of Appropriateness for public art by Art Walk Albert Lea.

Persons who desire to be heard in reference to the above will be heard at this meeting. Written comments can also be submitted to Albert Lea City Hall, Attn: Megan Boeck, 221 E Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007.

Megan Boeck

City Planner

Albert Lea Tribune:

July 29, 2023

HEARING 8/8/23