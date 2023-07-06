House destroyed by fire in Alden Published 10:10 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

A house was destroyed by fire Wednesday night in Alden, according to authorities.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies received a report of the fire at 10:18 p.m. Wednesday at 356 S. Broadway.

Neighbors told deputies just before they got the call, they heard a loud explosion and saw flames coming out of the house.

The house was fully engulfed.

The state fire marshal’s office has been called in to assist in the investigation.

The homeowner was not at the residence at the time of the fire.