HUNNICUT HEARING
Published 6:15 am Monday, July 31, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF HEARING
Notice is hereby given that a hearing will be held before the Freeborn County Planning Commission at 7:00 P.M. on Monday, August 7th, 2023, at the Freeborn County Environmental Services Office, 2020 Pioneer Trail, Albert Lea, Minnesota, to consider the request by Mike Hunnicutt for the establishment of private use grain storage structures and grain storage support buildings located outside of the farmyard, in the “A” Agricultural District, on the following described property owned by, Michael and Holly Hunnicutt.
Parcel ID 20.021.022
N ½ NE ¼
Section 21 Freeborn Township
Email newsletter signup
This request would be initiated by the Planning Commission in accordance with the Freeborn County Code of Ordinances; Chapter 42, Article VIII.
The County welcomes public participation in the local decision-making process and there are several ways your voice can be heard; attend the hearing in-person or submit written comments to the Environmental Services Office at least one hour before the scheduled hearing. You are encouraged to submit written comments to the Planning Commission by email at trevor.bordelon@co.freeborn.mn.us.
Trevor Bordelon
Planning and Zoning Administrator
Freeborn County Environmental Services
2020 Pioneer Trail Albert Lea, MN 56007
507-377-5186
Albert Lea Tribune:
July 29, 2023
HUNNICUT HEARING