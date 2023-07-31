HUNNICUT HEARING Published 6:15 am Monday, July 31, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a hearing will be held before the Freeborn County Planning Commission at 7:00 P.M. on Monday, August 7th, 2023, at the Freeborn County Environmental Services Office, 2020 Pioneer Trail, Albert Lea, Minnesota, to consider the request by Mike Hunnicutt for the establishment of private use grain storage structures and grain storage support buildings located outside of the farmyard, in the “A” Agricultural District, on the following described property owned by, Michael and Holly Hunnicutt.

Parcel ID 20.021.022

N ½ NE ¼

Section 21 Freeborn Township

This request would be initiated by the Planning Commission in accordance with the Freeborn County Code of Ordinances; Chapter 42, Article VIII.

The County welcomes public participation in the local decision-making process and there are several ways your voice can be heard; attend the hearing in-person or submit written comments to the Environmental Services Office at least one hour before the scheduled hearing. You are encouraged to submit written comments to the Planning Commission by email at trevor.bordelon@co.freeborn.mn.us.

Trevor Bordelon

Planning and Zoning Administrator

Freeborn County Environmental Services

2020 Pioneer Trail Albert Lea, MN 56007

507-377-5186

July 29, 2023

